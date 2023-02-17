Appeal denied for Moran man sentenced to prison for the murder of his neighbor

MACKINAC COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - An appeal was denied for a Moran man sentenced to prison in June 2018 for the murder of his neighbor.

In 2018, Edward Lawrence Tallman originally plead not guilty to First Degree Murder by reason of insanity In Mackinac County Circuit Court.

He later entered a plea of guilty but mentally ill to 2nd Degree Murder.

At sentencing, he asked to withdraw his plea, claiming he had been coerced by his trial counsel into accepting the plea and that he wanted to take the matter to trial.

The trial court refused to permit Tallman to withdraw his plea and sentenced him to 43 to 80 years in prison, with credit for 99 days.

Tallman appealed the court’s decision and on February 16, 2023, the Michigan Court of Appeals denied the appeal.

According to court documents, on April 27, 2018, police officers responded to a 911 call and found Tallman standing in a yard, covered in blood.

He was arrested and told officers that he killed someone but gave conflicting statements on who he killed.

Police discovered the victim in a neighboring house with multiple gunshot wounds.

Tallman claimed he went to the victim’s house to confront the victim about being a methamphetamine manufacturer.

According to court documents and surveillance video footage, he was armed only with a crucifix. The confrontation went poorly, and Tallman shot the victim multiple times with the victim’s gun, including at least once after the victim was clearly no longer a threat and once in the groin.

The victim was identified as 61-year-old Larry Bigelow of Moran.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.