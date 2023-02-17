40 gallons of hazardous waste removed from meth lab in Houghton, 2 arrested

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - On February 16, 2023, detectives from the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) executed a search warrant at a residence on Spruce Lane in the City of Houghton.

Detectives received information that the occupants of the residence were manufacturing methamphetamine and that there was a possible methamphetamine lab in the residence.

As a result of the search warrant, detectives recovered numerous components used in the manufacturing process, including a “One Pot” meth lab. Detectives removed 8 five-gallon buckets of hazardous waste from the house.

Detectives arrested a 40-year-old man and 42-year-old woman for Delivery/Manufacture of Methamphetamine, a 20 year felony.

The suspects names will not be released until their arraignment in 97th District Court in Houghton.

UPSET was assisted by the Houghton City PD, MTU Public Safety and Houghton City Fire Department.

