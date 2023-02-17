40 gallons of hazardous waste removed from meth lab in Houghton, 2 arrested

Meth Arrest
Meth Arrest(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - On February 16, 2023, detectives from the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) executed a search warrant at a residence on Spruce Lane in the City of Houghton.

Detectives received information that the occupants of the residence were manufacturing methamphetamine and that there was a possible methamphetamine lab in the residence.

As a result of the search warrant, detectives recovered numerous components used in the manufacturing process, including a “One Pot” meth lab. Detectives removed 8 five-gallon buckets of hazardous waste from the house.

Detectives arrested a 40-year-old man and 42-year-old woman for Delivery/Manufacture of Methamphetamine, a 20 year felony.

The suspects names will not be released until their arraignment in 97th District Court in Houghton.

UPSET was assisted by the Houghton City PD, MTU Public Safety and Houghton City Fire Department.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mission Point in Ishpeming.
UPDATE: Mission Point of Ishpeming responds to state report that says director of nursing left through window to avoid staff
Holy Name Catholic School in Escanaba, MI.
Diocese: Escanaba teacher fired due to ‘boundary violations’ with student
This photo shows a freight train derailment in Van Buren Township, Michigan, on Thursday, Feb....
No hazardous materials spill in Michigan train derailment
Mourners attend a vigil at The Rock on the grounds of Michigan State University in East...
Michigan university shooter had note with possible motive
Rep. Markkanen urges DNR to use UP wolves to re-establish population in the Lower Peninsula

Latest News

DNR highlights first year of required harvest reporting
Cleveland Cliffs
Cleveland Cliffs reports record revenue for year despite fourth-quarter loss
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones reacts after his first down catch during the second half of an...
REPORT: RB Aaron Jones, Packers agree to $11m salary for 2023 season
Becoming an Outdoors Woman empowers women by teaching them outdoor recreational activities
Learn how to become an outdoors woman