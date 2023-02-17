31 officers graduate from TEAM School Liaison Program

(Michigan State Police)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 1:58 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan students will soon benefit from the addition of 31 police officers recently trained in the Teaching, Educating, and Mentoring (TEAM) School Liaison Program.  The Michigan State Police (MSP) hosted the four-day training, which concluded Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.

TEAM is a school-based, law-related curriculum that is taught to grades K-12 by TEAM-trained police officers with the goal of uniting educators, students, and police to better equip children to protect themselves. During the course, officers receive instruction in student/juvenile psychology, classroom management, and public speaking.

In addition to traditional topics like personal safety, how to dial 911, the law and you, and dating violence, the TEAM curriculum has been updated to address the topic of school safety and security including facility assessments, bullying and harassment, cyber-crime, social media use, illicit drugs, and vaping.

This class was comprised of 31 officers including four from MSP, 16 from sheriff’s offices, 10 from township/city police departments, and one director of school security:

  • Allegan County Sheriff’s Office
  • Baraga County Sheriff’s Office
  • Brown City Police Department
  • Buchanan City Police Department
  • Canton Township Department of Public Safety
  • Coloma Township Police Department
  • Corunna Public Schools
  • Genesee County Sheriff’s Office
  • Grand Blanc City Police Department
  • Gogebic County Sheriff’s Department
  • Houghton City Police Department
  • Ingham County Sheriff’s Office
  • Ironwood Department of Public Safety
  • Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
  • Kent County Sheriff’s Office
  • Marysville Police Department
  • MSP – Alpena Post
  • MSP – Calumet Post
  • MSP – Iron Mountain Post
  • MSP – Negaunee Post
  • Muskegon Heights Police Department
  • Potterville Police Department
  • Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office
  • Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office

TEAM allows officers to teach at any of the three levels of education - elementary, middle, or high school - public or private - aligning with the Michigan Model for Health.  The curriculum has been implemented in over 250 Michigan school districts.

