Woman stabs fiance in chest while children slept at home, authorities say

Ashley Tanner Shaw, 23, is accused of stabbing her fiance in the chest.
Ashley Tanner Shaw, 23, is accused of stabbing her fiance in the chest.(Rankin County Sheriff’s Office)
By WLBT Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - A Mississippi woman is facing a murder charge for killing her fiance the day after Valentine’s Day.

According to the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home around 12:05 a.m. Wednesday for reports of a stabbing.

Authorities said they met a woman, later identified as 23-year-old Ashley Tanner Shaw, who seemed “very upset” at the front door. They said she told crews to “save her fiance,” who was found with a stab wound to his chest.

First responders attempted to treat the man, but he was pronounced dead.

Two children were found sleeping in the home. They were taken by child protective services, according to authorities.

The sheriff’s office said Shaw was arrested and charged with murder. The 23-year-old was booked into the Rankin County Jail.

Authorities did not immediately identify the victim or say what led to the stabbing.

