WLUC adds Circle to channel lineup

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - WLUC is expanding its programming offers with a new, free over the air channel.

You can find Circle for free over the air on channel 6.4. This is in addition to our current offering of NBC on 6.1, FOX on 6.2 and Grit TV on 6.3.

Circle’s programming consists of country music and lifestyle programs as well classic television series from the 1960s to the 1990s, and music-focused documentary films with a country music or rural living focus.

If you currently receive WLUC over the air, rescan your TV to pick up channel 6.4.

The WLUC transmitter is located in Republic Township. Our translator is located on the top of the Landmark Inn in downtown Marquette.

