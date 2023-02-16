US wholesale inflation slows, but price pressures re-emerge

The first U.S. jobs report of 2023 is being released Friday. (Source: CNN/Pool)
By PAUL WISEMAN
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 8:51 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wholesale prices in the United States surged 6% in January from a year earlier, decelerating for a seventh straight month. But on a month-to-month basis, prices reaccelerated in January, indicating that inflation pressures continue to underlie the U.S. economy.

The latest year-over-year wholesale inflation figure was down from 6.5% in December and from a recent peak of 11.7% in March. From December to January, though, the Labor Department’s producer price index jumped 0.7%. That compared with a 0.2% drop from November to December.

The producer price data measures inflation before it reaches consumers. It reflects prices charged by manufacturers, farmers and wholesalers, and it flows into an inflation gauge that the Federal Reserve closely tracks. The data can provide an early sign of how fast consumer inflation will rise.

This week, the government reported that consumer inflation cooled for a seventh straight month compared with a year earlier. But the report also showed that inflationary pressures underlying the economy were likely to keep prices elevated well into this year. The year-over-year consumer inflation figure for January, 6.4%, remains well above the Fed’s 2% annual target.

Since March of last year, the Fed has raised its benchmark interest rate eight times in hopes of slowing the economy enough to conquer high inflation. Inflation has, in fact, eased since hitting a four-decade high in mid-2022. The rate hikes have had the broader economic effect of raising the costs of mortgages and auto loans as well as credit card interest rates.

Despite higher borrowing costs, the U.S. job market has remained surprisingly strong. Employers added a sizzling 517,000 workers last month — nearly three times what forecasters had expected — and the unemployment rate fell to 3.4%, lowest since 1969.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mission Point in Ishpeming.
UPDATE: Follow up: Mission Point director of nursing left through window to avoid talking to staff, state report says
UP200 Logo
UP200, Midnight Run, and Jack Pine 30 canceled due to weather
Holy Name Catholic School in Escanaba, MI.
Diocese: Escanaba teacher fired due to ‘boundary violations’ with student
In part one of this two-part series, TV6's Ben Kouchnerkavich breaks down a report from the...
UPDATE: State report: ‘deficient’ practices at Mission Point in Ishpeming created likelihood for patient’s death in December
The Delta County Board of Commissioners appoints controller Ashleigh Young as the interim...
Delta County Board of Commissioners appoints interim administrator in special meeting

Latest News

In part one of this two-part series, TV6's Ben Kouchnerkavich breaks down a report from the...
UPDATE: Mission Point in Ishpeming responds to ‘deficient’ practices cited in state report that created likelihood for patient’s death
President Joe Biden speaks about the economy to union members at the IBEW Local Union 26,...
Biden gets routine medical exam as he prepares for 2024 run
A week after evacuations near the toxic Ohio train wreck ended, anxious residents pack a...
Residents demand answers about toxic chemicals released after derailment
A Harry Potter themed evening of food, drinks, music, and dance to benefit the Marquette Area...
MARS’ prepares for ‘Harry Potter Yule Ball’ celebration