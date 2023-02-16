Upper Michigan Today diving into The Reading List

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan Today is heading into its fifth month of All Booked UP!

Andrea Ingmire and Marty Achatz of Peter White Public Library join Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson to reflect on February’s read and to look ahead to the next pick.

But first, stories of the day.

Stories of the day include a vigil at MSU's rock, a look at Zeke the therapy dog, and a study pertaining to the effects of school lunches on student BMIs.

Now back to books.

The Maid is All Booked UP’s first mystery novel.

Peter White Public Library’s Andrea Ingmire has found that this book is polarizing, as readers have either loved it or hated it because of the main character Molly.

From now until March 15, you can join Upper Michigan Today in reading The Reading List by Sara Nisha Adams.

The next All Booked UP club meeting is March 15 at 11:30 a.m. at The Courtyards Bar in Marquette.

Join Upper Michigan Today for an All Booked UP discussion chat at The Courtyards Bar on February 15 at 11:30 a.m.

