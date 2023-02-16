Upper Michigan Today checks in with Polar Roll director ahead of weekend race

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Despite other outdoor events like the UP200 being canceled this weekend because of weather, one celebration of winter is still on, and organizers say the conditions are perfect for it.

The Polar Roll takes off from Ishpeming High School this Saturday, February 18.

Race Director Todd Poquette joins Tia Trudgeon and Don Ryan on Upper Michigan Today to share the excitement leading into the weekend.

But first, stories of the day.

Don Ryan joins Tia Trudgeon as co-host on Upper Michigan Today.

Now, back to the Polar Roll.

Race Director Todd Poquette says 475 riders will participate in this fat bike race.

The race director of the Polar Roll says this weather is shaping up to be perfect for the weekend's fat bike race.

The mass start is at 8:00 a.m. from Ishpeming High School, where the race will also wrap up.

906 Adventure Team is seeking adult volunteers.

The event is a popular one, as all 475 participants registered the day the event went live.

You’re encouraged to come out to IHS to watch the start and finish, or watch the riders zip past on the trails.

The Polar Roll will see bikers of all ages and skill levels.

Poquette says the competition isn’t about beating other people, but beating your own self.

You can learn more about the Polar Roll at thepolarroll.com.

You can learn more about the 906 Adventure Team at 906adventureteam.com.

