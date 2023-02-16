UP200 pivots after race cancelation, debuts new event

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With the cancelation of the UP200, Midnight Run and Jack Pine 20 due to trail conditions, the Upper Peninsula Dog Sled Association, with the help of their sponsors, have announced the Festival of the Sled Dog.

The festival is a new family-friendly event happening at 7p.m. on W. Washington Street between Front and Fourth Streets.

“While we are disappointed that the weather did not cooperate with this year’s running of the dog sled races, we will still come together as a community and celebrate what the UP200 means to the region,” said Ross Anthony, UPDSA board member. “We will have an event to remember.”

Snow will be brought in and a short track will be created on Washington Street. Several mushers will be there with their teams. A sledding hill will be created on Third Street from Washington down to the Marquette Commons. With the addition of Double Trouble Entertainment as a sponsor, the event will also feature music, food and games for all.

Additionally, the NMU and Michigan Tech mushing clubs are teaming up to provide dog sled rides thanks to the valiant effort of Oberstar Inc. by bringing in fresh snow for all to enjoy.

“NMU is proud to partner with the UP Sled Dog Association and pivot to the Festival of the Sled Dog,” said Derek Hall, chief marketing officer at NMU. “The unusual weather will not stop us from celebrating our community and connections across the UP.”

Another pivot is happening in Grand Marais. Traditionally the turnaround spot for the UP200, organizers have created Winterfest on Saturday in Grand Marais

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.