UP200, Midnight Run and Jack Pine 30 cancelled due to weather conditions

By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 7:03 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - For the first time ever in 33 years, the weather has caused the U.P. 200 sled dog race to cancel. The Marquette Downtown Development Authority Business Outreach and Promotions Director Michael Bradford said that while no one wanted to cancel this event it was something that needed to be done.

“It was necessary with the rain that we had and the potential for flash freeze this was very dangerous,” said Bradford. “Not just for the mushers and the dogs but also for the spectators that come out in droves in downtown Marquette.”

The U.P. Sled Dog Association is making the best of the situation with replacement events planned Friday night in downtown Marquette and Saturday afternoon in Grand Marais. InvestUP CEO Marty Fittante said other business-focused gatherings and receptions will still happen.

“All stakeholders have come together and are going to ensure that they are really business as usual,” Fittante said. “So, it will be a dog-less sled dog race but the receptions and the meetings, and the opportunities that are attendant to the dog race will continue. so, it’s business as usual.”

Fittante said this situation shows how dedicated the U.P. community is to keep the show going.

“We are going to find a way to make it work and I think for the most part although it’s disappointing not to have the dogs,” said Fittante. “I feel that it’s going to be a typical UP 200 in many respects including the opportunity to network build relationships and socialize.”

Festival of the Sled Dog powered by Northern Michigan University will replace the Friday night race starting at 7:00 p.m. in downtown Marquette. The arch will be up and the streets will be filled with snow for sledding and sled dog demos.

Grand Marais is also planning a winter fest on Saturday with food, bonfires, a raffle, a silent auction and other fun activities.

