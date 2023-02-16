U.P. Builders Show seeks vendors

HBA of the UP - The Builder's Show
U.P. Builders Show
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 10:36 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. Builders Show is returning to Marquette this March.

The show gives exhibitors a chance to show off their work in various building-related fields. This includes contracting, building materials, landscaping, electricians, and realtors among others. There’s still time to register as a vendor. Exhibitors must be construction-related businesses and retail companies must bring construction, building, and/or home-related products.

Organizers say the event is an opportunity to reach a new audience.

“There are four to five thousand people that come through the Dome, so we’re hoping for a really good turnout this year,” said Sarah Foster, Home Builders Association of the U.P. executive officer. “It’s a great place to get your business highlighted.”

The U.P. Builders Show will be March 10-12 at the Superior Dome. Businesses interested in being an exhibitor can click here to register.

