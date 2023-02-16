Seasonal & light snow for some

Lake effect snow showers will continue on and off across the north today through tomorrow. Otherwise, the cooler air will keep temperatures in a more seasonal range as well. Then, milder air moves in this weekend. A weak front passes through the region with some scattered snow on Saturday. The pattern into next week is trending active with more snow chances and seasonal air.

Today: Light lake effect snow continues in the north

>Highs: Low to mid-20s

Friday: Spotty snow showers in the north

>Highs: Low 20s

Saturday: Some scattered snow showers and milder

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and mild

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Monday: Light snow and mild

>Highs: Low 30s

Tuesday: Scattered snow showers

>Highs: Mid-20s

Wednesday: Cloudy and colder

>Highs: Upper teens

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.