Peter White Public Library staff share recommended reads for kids, teens, adults

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - If you struggle to decide what to read next, you’re not alone in the paralysis of choice!

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon asked Peter White Public Library staff to put together reading recommendations for kids, teens, and adults, so you don’t have to decide.

The Peter White Public Library shares book recommendations for kids and teens with TV6's Tia Trudgeon.

For kids, PWPL Director Andrea Ingmire recommends:

Pizza and Taco: Too Cool for School by Stephen Shaskan

The Bad Guys by Aaron Blabey

Katie the Catsitter by Colleen Af Venable and Stephanie Yue

Unicorn Selfies by Dana Simpson

Ada Twist, Scientist by Andrea Beaty

Science Comics: Bats by Falynn Koch

Who Was Louis Armstrong? (or any of the Who Was..? series) by Yona Zeldis McDonough

Zoey and Sassafras by Asia Citro

Eye of the Earthquake by Tracey West and

I Survived the Attack of the Grizzlies. 1967 by Lauren Tarshis.

For teens, PWPL Teen Services Coordinator Amanda Pierce recommends:

Space Boy by Stephen McCranie

All My Rage by Sabaa Tahir

The Lesbiana’s Guide to Catholic School by Sonora Reyes

House of Salt and Sorrow by Erin A. Craig

The Left-handed Booksellers of London by Garth Nix

The Weight of Blood by Tiffany D. Jackson

Two Degrees by Alan Gratz

Wings of Fire by Tui T. Sutherland

Aru Shah and the Nectar Immortal by Roshani Choksh.

For adults, PWPL Adult Programming Coordinator Marty Achatz recommends:

The Lincoln Highway by Amor Towles

Fairy Tale by Stephen King

Sea of Tranquility by Emily St. John Mandel

The Sentence by Louise Erdrich and

Cloud Cuckoo Land by Anthony Doerr.

The library’s most popular books since August of 2022 are:

The Lightkeeper’s Daughters by Jean E. Pendziwol

Fox Creek by William Kent Krueger

The 6:20 man by David Baldacci

Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens

This Time Tomorrow by Emma Straub

The Maid by Nita Prose

Any Other Family by Eleanor Brown

Shadows Reel by C.J. Box

The Madness of Crowds by Louise Penny

The Dark Hours by Michael Connelly

and The Hotel Nantucket by Elin Hilderbrand.

The Peter White Public Library hosts a number of book clubs, including Upper Michigan Today’s All Booked UP. You can find a list of clubs and more book-related events at www.pwpl.info.

