Peter White Public Library staff share recommended reads for kids, teens, adults
What are the staff at PWPL loving this season?
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - If you struggle to decide what to read next, you’re not alone in the paralysis of choice!
TV6′s Tia Trudgeon asked Peter White Public Library staff to put together reading recommendations for kids, teens, and adults, so you don’t have to decide.
For kids, PWPL Director Andrea Ingmire recommends:
Pizza and Taco: Too Cool for School by Stephen Shaskan
The Bad Guys by Aaron Blabey
Katie the Catsitter by Colleen Af Venable and Stephanie Yue
Unicorn Selfies by Dana Simpson
Ada Twist, Scientist by Andrea Beaty
Science Comics: Bats by Falynn Koch
Who Was Louis Armstrong? (or any of the Who Was..? series) by Yona Zeldis McDonough
Zoey and Sassafras by Asia Citro
Eye of the Earthquake by Tracey West and
I Survived the Attack of the Grizzlies. 1967 by Lauren Tarshis.
For teens, PWPL Teen Services Coordinator Amanda Pierce recommends:
Space Boy by Stephen McCranie
All My Rage by Sabaa Tahir
The Lesbiana’s Guide to Catholic School by Sonora Reyes
House of Salt and Sorrow by Erin A. Craig
The Left-handed Booksellers of London by Garth Nix
The Weight of Blood by Tiffany D. Jackson
Two Degrees by Alan Gratz
Wings of Fire by Tui T. Sutherland
Aru Shah and the Nectar Immortal by Roshani Choksh.
For adults, PWPL Adult Programming Coordinator Marty Achatz recommends:
The Lincoln Highway by Amor Towles
Fairy Tale by Stephen King
Sea of Tranquility by Emily St. John Mandel
The Sentence by Louise Erdrich and
Cloud Cuckoo Land by Anthony Doerr.
The library’s most popular books since August of 2022 are:
The Lightkeeper’s Daughters by Jean E. Pendziwol
Fox Creek by William Kent Krueger
The 6:20 man by David Baldacci
Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens
This Time Tomorrow by Emma Straub
The Maid by Nita Prose
Any Other Family by Eleanor Brown
Shadows Reel by C.J. Box
The Madness of Crowds by Louise Penny
The Dark Hours by Michael Connelly
and The Hotel Nantucket by Elin Hilderbrand.
The Peter White Public Library hosts a number of book clubs, including Upper Michigan Today’s All Booked UP. You can find a list of clubs and more book-related events at www.pwpl.info.
