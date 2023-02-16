Operation Action UP holds annual meeting, business success summit

Operation Action U.P. meeting
Operation Action U.P. meeting(Annette Giachino)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Inside NMU’s Northern Center, four businesses were presented with excellence awards during Thursday’s Operation Action U.P. annual meeting.

Able Medical Devices, Precision Plus MFG, Vast and Northwoods Manufacturing were recognized.

“The owner of Northwoods and I worked at Lodall back in the 1980′s and we won this award in 1988 so it felt really good to win it again,” Northwoods Manufacturing President Tom Betters.

Betters said Northwoods Manufacturing is based in Kingsford and it is known for heavy metal fabrication.

“Our bank recognized that we’ve been growing and adding new employees and the U.P. recognized us which is great,” Betters said.

Operation Action U.P. Co-Chair Rich Tegge said the event is a chance to review the accomplishments of the past year.

Tegge said participants also took part in a variety of panels presented by state-wide professionals.

“One covers outdoor recreation opportunities here in the Upper Peninsula. One covering cybersecurity and how to protect your business and one on leadership,” Tegge said.

Additionally, Tegge wants to encourage Operation Action U.P. membership in other businesses.

“We can offer educational opportunities and have the opportunity to recognize other businesses for the true value they bring not only to their marketplace but also their communities,” Tegge said.

If you would like to become a member, click here.

