Northern Lights YMCA encourages heart health in the community, provides free screenings

Northern Lights YMCA Delta Center's welcome desk.
Northern Lights YMCA Delta Center's welcome desk.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - February is American Heart Month and Northern Lights YMCA is encouraging the community to care for their heart.

“Eating a heart-healthy diet, being physically active, knowing what your blood pressure readings are is very important as well as what your cholesterol readings are,” said Kristi Steger, member services coordinator at Northern Lights YMCA.

The Y hosted free blood pressure screenings for anyone in the community Thursday morning. Next month the Y will offer cholesterol screenings as a partnership with OSF St. Francis Hospital.

“By knowing those, sometimes it helps to make decisions to take better care of ourselves - try to get those numbers within normal limits ideally,” said Steger.

This all furthers the YMCA’s mission.

Now, the Y is asking for your help to continue serving the community. A Taste of Italy is a fundraiser for the Y’s Annual Campaign.

“Our Annual Campaign provides scholarships and financial assistance to those in the community that need help. Typically, we see individuals for childcare, day camp, swim lessons, youth sports - those are the largest financial needs we have,” said Caron Salo, the associate executive director for the Northern Lights YMCA.

A Taste of Italy is on March 3 from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. at the Island Resort and Casino. Tickets are $45.

Last year, the Northern Lights YMCA Delta Center helped more than 1,200 people with funds from the Annual Campaign.

To learn more about the event, click here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mission Point in Ishpeming.
UPDATE: Mission Point of Ishpeming responds to state report that says director of nursing left through window to avoid staff
Holy Name Catholic School in Escanaba, MI.
Diocese: Escanaba teacher fired due to ‘boundary violations’ with student
UP200 Logo
UP200, Midnight Run, and Jack Pine 30 canceled due to weather
In part one of this two-part series, TV6's Ben Kouchnerkavich breaks down a report from the...
UPDATE: Mission Point in Ishpeming responds to ‘deficient’ practices cited in state report that created likelihood for patient’s death
The Delta County Board of Commissioners appoints controller Ashleigh Young as the interim...
Delta County Board of Commissioners appoints interim administrator in special meeting

Latest News

Light to moderate lake effect snow before gradual clearing Friday
Up to 6″ snowfall possible in Eastern U.P. wind belts before drier conditions prevail Friday...
Lingering chill, plus lake effect snow before gradually clearing out Friday
The Landmark Inn has opened a new cafe.
Landmark Inn opens new café in former Piedmont restaurant
Powell Township students near the Big Bay trails
Honey Bear Classic kicks off with students skiing