Northern Lights YMCA encourages heart health in the community, provides free screenings

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - February is American Heart Month and Northern Lights YMCA is encouraging the community to care for their heart.

“Eating a heart-healthy diet, being physically active, knowing what your blood pressure readings are is very important as well as what your cholesterol readings are,” said Kristi Steger, member services coordinator at Northern Lights YMCA.

The Y hosted free blood pressure screenings for anyone in the community Thursday morning. Next month the Y will offer cholesterol screenings as a partnership with OSF St. Francis Hospital.

“By knowing those, sometimes it helps to make decisions to take better care of ourselves - try to get those numbers within normal limits ideally,” said Steger.

This all furthers the YMCA’s mission.

Now, the Y is asking for your help to continue serving the community. A Taste of Italy is a fundraiser for the Y’s Annual Campaign.

“Our Annual Campaign provides scholarships and financial assistance to those in the community that need help. Typically, we see individuals for childcare, day camp, swim lessons, youth sports - those are the largest financial needs we have,” said Caron Salo, the associate executive director for the Northern Lights YMCA.

A Taste of Italy is on March 3 from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. at the Island Resort and Casino. Tickets are $45.

Last year, the Northern Lights YMCA Delta Center helped more than 1,200 people with funds from the Annual Campaign.

To learn more about the event, click here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.