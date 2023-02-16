MARS prepares for ‘Harry Potter Yule Ball’ celebration

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Witches and wizards of Marquette, grab your wands and broomsticks and get ready for a Hogwarts experience.

This event is a fundraiser for the Marquette Alger Resolution Service, to support conflict resolution and youth programs in Marquette and Alger Counties. MARS provides mediation to over 600 people in the community each year. The organization can help with divorce, custody, child abuse and neglect, business disputes, and a variety of other matters. Mediations allow participants to resolve their disputes in a confidential, affordable, and less adversarial setting.

You can expect a mystical and magical experience, appetizers, brews from the Leaky Cauldron, Butterbeer (of course!), music, dancing, a costume contest, trivia, and a silent auction. Be sure to wear your finest wizard wear and robes. Muggles of all ages are welcome to attend.

When: Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, from 6:00-9:00 p.m.

Where: Barrel and Beam, 206 Northwood Road in Marquette Township

Price: $40/adult and $30/child (under 21 years old)

Tickets are limited and are expected to sell out quickly!

Click here to purchase tickets!

