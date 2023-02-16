Luce County Sheriffs provide snowmobile safety tips

LUCE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - According to Luce County Sheriffs, their county has the highest snowmobile fatality count in the State of Michigan.

The county has seen eleven crashes this winter, three of which were fatal. To combat this, Luce County Sheriffs would like to remind folks about snowmobile safety. All riders must stick to designated trails and areas, respect private property, and always ride sober. The best way to avoid a crash is to drive at a responsible speed.

Luce County Sheriff’s office says trails are not made for high speeds.

“Our trails just are not designed for high speed,” said John Weist, Luce County Sheriff snowmobile, ORV, and marine special deputy. “Just at the speed these machines go and some of the speeds that people want to travel on these trails. The trail conditions change every day, day to day, from one section of trail to the other.”

The Luce County Sheriff’s office says that snowmobiling can be a fun winter activity if it’s done safely.

