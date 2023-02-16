Lingering chill, plus lake effect snow before gradually clearing out Friday

Find NWS alerts in effect HERE.

A Southern Plains-based system works in tandem with lake effect snow from Lake Superior to produce scattered light to moderate snow over the U.P. through early Friday.

High pressure builds late Friday, carrying over milder winter air, sunny breaks and light (minimized snow chances) to the region over the weekend.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with light to moderate lake effect snow showers; patchy blowing snow and icy patches; north winds gusting over 25 mph (around 40 mph east)

>Lows: 0s/10s

Friday: Mostly cloudy early with lake effect snow in the north wind belts; gradual clearing; seasonably cool

>Highs: 20s

Saturday: Scattered clouds with a chance of flurries/light snow early; windy but mild

>Highs: 30s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers moving in towards evening; blustery

>Highs: 30s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow in the north wind belts; blustery

>Highs: 20s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow; blustery

>Highs: 20

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with snow north then gradual clearing in the afternoon; cold

>Highs: 10s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow; cold and windy

>Highs: 10s

