The Landmark Inn opens a new café in former Piedmont restaurant

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The historic Landmark Inn has opened a new fast-casual breakfast café.

Located in the former Piedmont kitchen, Heritage Café opened their doors on Feb. 13. From fermenting their own yogurt, to ensuring gluten free and vegan options for their customers, Pastry chef Olivia Ludwig said they’re striving to create food that has a purpose.

Ludwig says the goal is to provide the best product, with the best ingredients.

“My experience in the food industry, that’s something that is heavily lacking now,” said Olivia Ludwig, Heritage Café chef. “Everything is made to be as efficient and cheap as possible, and what happens is you lose a lot of the care in the food.”

Heritage Café will be open weekdays from 7 a.m. to noon.

