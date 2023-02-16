Honey Bear Classic kicks off with students skiing

BIG BAY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Honey Bear Classic Fundraiser returns to Marquette County and a nearby school kicked off the celebration.

Powell Township students got equipped with skis and snowshoes Thursday afternoon. This is the fourth year the school is jumpstarting celebrations for the Honey Bear Classic Fundraiser. Powell Township School District Teacher Kathy Keup said it is good to get the students active during the winter.

“We’re really lucky here at Powell Township School, because we do have so many natural resources around us. We got a grant to get the skis and we have snowshoes, so we try to use those as much as possible,” Keup said.

Keup said some of the students were excited to hit the trails near the school. This is only the beginning of the celebrations for Saturday’s Honey Bear. Honey Bear Classic Fundraiser Co-Director Marcia Gonstead said there will be activities continuing after you ski or snowshoe Saturday.

“You can time your registration so that you can end your ski or snowshoe to join us in the Thunder Bay Inn for a slide presentation. The history of the Honey Bear and followed by live music by John Gillette and Sarah Mittlefehldt,” Gonstead said.

Gonstead said even if you only attend the events after the race. Any support is appreciated as money raised will go toward maintaining the trails.

“We really just are happy for any support that people give to keep our trails going and open. Especially because our trail does connect right here to the Powell Township School playground. It’s super important to keep our kids outside in the winter,” Gonstead said.

The Honey Bear Classic Fundraiser starts at noon Saturday at the Big Bay Pathway Trailhead. It costs $25 dollars to ski or snowshoe. To learn more about the fundraiser or if you are interested in registering you can go here.

