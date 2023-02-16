Graveraet Elementary students get hands-on dogsledding experience

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Graveraet Elementary students celebrated the One Book, One School program Thursday morning.

For the past few months, students, family and staff have read “Dog Sled School” by Terry Lynn Johnson. It is about a young boy who teaches dogsledding to other kids.

The school brought in a soon-to-be sled dog and mushers from the UP200. The mushers showed students sled equipment and told them what it means to be a musher.

Graveraet Elementary School Instructional Coach Lori Smolinski said she loves to bring students real-life connections to the books they read.

“Our children have some exposure because of where we live and having the UP200 event located here in Marquette, but when they can get up close and personal to a sled and a dog, that brings the book to life like nothing else,” Smolinski said.

This year’s One Book, One School Program will close with a family-night event on Friday, March 3.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.