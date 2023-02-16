Feeding America to distribute food in Menominee County Thursday

FEEDING AMERICA
FEEDING AMERICA(PRNewswire)
By Nathan Larsh
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 4:21 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Greater Marinette-Menominee YMCA will host a Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry Thursday.

Food distribution will get underway at 9:00 a.m. central time. The mobile food pantry is a drive-thru event, it is requested that anyone picking up items please stay in their vehicle.

To find out the entire Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry schedule or view the other services that they offer click here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mission Point in Ishpeming.
UPDATE: Part 2: Mission Point director of nursing left through window to avoid talking to staff, state report says
UP200 Logo
UP200, Midnight Run, and Jack Pine 30 canceled due to weather
Holy Name Catholic School in Escanaba, MI.
Diocese: Escanaba teacher fired due to ‘boundary violations’ with student
In part one of this two-part series, TV6's Ben Kouchnerkavich breaks down a report from the...
UPDATE: State report: ‘deficient’ practices at Mission Point in Ishpeming created likelihood for patient’s death in December
The Delta County Board of Commissioners appoints controller Ashleigh Young as the interim...
Delta County Board of Commissioners appoints interim administrator in special meeting

Latest News

In part one of this two-part series, TV6's Ben Kouchnerkavich breaks down a report from the...
UPDATE: State report: ‘deficient’ practices at Mission Point in Ishpeming created likelihood for patient’s death in December
Mission Point in Ishpeming.
UPDATE: Part 2: Mission Point director of nursing left through window to avoid talking to staff, state report says
Penny Beeman and her service dog Azul have been providing dog training in the Kingsford area...
‘Yooper Paws of Love’ to open first training center
Luce County paving project
County Road 407, 410 paving projects in the works in Luce County