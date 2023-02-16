Defendant in April 1 Norway Township assault receives additional jail time

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - One of the young men accused of an assault in Norway Township last year is going to jail. Payton Thompson is the fourth of six adult defendants to be sentenced in this case TV6 has been closely monitoring.

Payton Thompson and Zachary Pellegrini appeared for sentencing in Dickinson County District Court Thursday. Both pled no contest to aggravated assault and wearing a mask to commit a crime in the April 1 assault of Trentin McWilliams.

The court confirmed Thursday that during the time of the assault, Thompson was on probation for a malicious destruction of property charge. Judge Julie LaCost revoked the delay of sentencing, and Thompson will serve 30 days in jail. He is the first defendant, in this case, to be sentenced to jail time beyond time already served.

“This sends shivers down a person’s spine that you could be so careless and cold. I don’t know what else to say, careless and cold,” LaCost said.

Thompson was also sentenced to 12 months probation, plus more than $1,600 in fines and restitution. LaCost also said he must attend an anger management class.

“This incident will not define Payton, as I have told him. He is a young man. He can grow from this, or he can fail. If he is going to be on probation for a year, there is going to be a lot of people watching him. If he violates his probation, the recommendations are quite clear on what can happen. I am confident he will not do that,” said Henry McRoberts, Payton Thompson’s defense attorney.

Another co-defendant, Zachary Pelligrini, appeared for sentencing Thursday. His sentencing was adjourned until March 9. His bond is temporarily revoked, and he will serve 10 days in jail.

Pelligrini and co-defendant Adam Loomis are the last adult defendants that will be sentenced, and will both appear in court on March 9.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.