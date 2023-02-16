County Road 407, 410 paving projects in the works in Luce County

LUCE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - There is an ongoing effort to improve the roads in Luce County

The county road commission is working on a project which will pave portions of county roads 407 and 410. It would become a connecting route from Deer Park to Grand Marais. The funding for the project is in the works.

“The original concept of this project is to have a paved through route from the Deer Park area to Grand Marais and with a $6 million grant from the MEDC, the best we can do is an improved gravel road,” said Luce County Road Commission Engineer Manager Mike McTiver.

John Waltman is a resident of the Deer Park area and a supporter of the project. He said the McMillian Township Board voted to fund a lobbyist to secure a state budget line-item of $5.5 million dollars in order for the roads to be paved.

“The cost will be somewhere between $5,000 and $20,000 to pay the lobbyist,” Waltman said. “It will not raise taxes because of the Headley Amendment. The lobbyist tells us they expect better than a 50% chance of approval.”

Meanwhile, Kristi Jackson is the owner of the Deer Park Lodge, located on County Road 407. She said she thinks the project will negatively affect her business in the summer.

“There are nine campgrounds in this area that use my store in the summertime and during that time, the store is hopping,” Jackson said. “When the road is paved to Grand Marais, that will not happen anymore because many of the campgrounds are over closer to Grand Marais.”

Jackson adds the project would allow motorists to completely pass Newberry.

“It is really going to affect them terribly because people are going to turn and go to Tahquamenon or Grand Marais and miss Newberry altogether,” Jackson said.

Additionally, Waltman said the project is expected to create over 300 jobs.

“The people who live and work on the job for this project will need food and fuel and lodging and they’ll buy merchandise in our community,” Waltman said.

The Luce County Road Commission said if the $5.5 million is secured, the earthwork will be finished in 2023. It is currently advertising for bids for phase 1 of the project.

