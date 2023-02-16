County Road 407, 410 paving projects in the works in Luce County

Luce County paving project
Luce County paving project(Annette Giachino)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 8:05 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUCE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - There is an ongoing effort to improve the roads in Luce County

The county road commission is working on a project which will pave portions of county roads 407 and 410. It would become a connecting route from Deer Park to Grand Marais. The funding for the project is in the works.

“The original concept of this project is to have a paved through route from the Deer Park area to Grand Marais and with a $6 million grant from the MEDC, the best we can do is an improved gravel road,” said Luce County Road Commission Engineer Manager Mike McTiver.

John Waltman is a resident of the Deer Park area and a supporter of the project. He said the McMillian Township Board voted to fund a lobbyist to secure a state budget line-item of $5.5 million dollars in order for the roads to be paved.

“The cost will be somewhere between $5,000 and $20,000 to pay the lobbyist,” Waltman said. “It will not raise taxes because of the Headley Amendment. The lobbyist tells us they expect better than a 50% chance of approval.”

Meanwhile, Kristi Jackson is the owner of the Deer Park Lodge, located on County Road 407. She said she thinks the project will negatively affect her business in the summer.

“There are nine campgrounds in this area that use my store in the summertime and during that time, the store is hopping,” Jackson said. “When the road is paved to Grand Marais, that will not happen anymore because many of the campgrounds are over closer to Grand Marais.”

Jackson adds the project would allow motorists to completely pass Newberry.

“It is really going to affect them terribly because people are going to turn and go to Tahquamenon or Grand Marais and miss Newberry altogether,” Jackson said.

Additionally, Waltman said the project is expected to create over 300 jobs.

“The people who live and work on the job for this project will need food and fuel and lodging and they’ll buy merchandise in our community,” Waltman said.

The Luce County Road Commission said if the $5.5 million is secured, the earthwork will be finished in 2023. It is currently advertising for bids for phase 1 of the project.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students gather on the campus of Michigan State University after a shelter in place order was...
Police seek motive of gunman who killed 3 at Michigan State
UP200 Logo
UP200, Midnight Run, and Jack Pine 30 canceled due to weather
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Gov. Whitmer statement on MSU shooting
In part one of this two-part series, TV6's Ben Kouchnerkavich breaks down a report from the...
State report: ‘deficient’ practices at Mission Point in Ishpeming created likelihood for patient’s death in December
The report says the girl was seated in front of a 39-year-old man on the snowmobile when the...
8-year-old girl killed in snowmobile crash, officials say

Latest News

Penny Beeman and her service dog Azul have been providing dog training in the Kingsford area...
‘Yooper Paws of Love’ to open first training center
Huron Mountain Club distributes $63,454 to local nonprofits
Huron Mountain Club distributes $63,454 to local nonprofits
Bay College partnered with Public Health Delta Menominee Counties for a planning grant from...
Bay College could be home to new Child and Adolescent Health Center
TV6's Cameron Chinn shows how the Connections Shelter is helping with capacity issues at Room...
Connections Shelter in Marquette has been created to help with capacity issues at Room at the Inn