Brookridge Heights hosts Cardio, Champagne and Chocolate event

Chocolate fountain is on display.
Chocolate fountain is on display.
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Brookridge Heights Assisted Living in Marquette hosted an event Thursday focused on Cardio, Champagne, and Chocolate.

Brookridge residents, staff and family members got to dip cookies, treats and fruit into a chocolate fountain.

If they were feeling jazzy, they could join a 15-minute Zumba dance session. There were also prizes and a raffle.

This event is part of a company-wide “all together now” challenge and every month is a different event.

Brookridge Heights Executive Director Jennifer Huetter said this event is all about bringing people together.

“It’s across all of our buildings and we are trying to make more meaningful connections,” said Huetter. “So today is just about making a connection with our family members, staff, and our management team as well as anyone from the community that wanted to come and Zumba with us.”

Staff said they are excited to see what next month’s event will be.

