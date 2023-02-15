Your pet could be the next Cadbury Bunny – and win $5,000

Cadbury is hosting its 5th annual Cadbury Bunny tryouts, looking for the next big star of its...
Cadbury is hosting its 5th annual Cadbury Bunny tryouts, looking for the next big star of its beloved Easter commercial.(The Hershey Company/handout)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Your rescue pet could be the next Cadbury Bunny!

Cadbury is hosting its 5th annual Cadbury Bunny tryouts, looking for the next big star of its beloved Easter commercial.

This year, the brand said it wants to spotlight a rescue pet, continuing Cadbury’s longstanding partnership with the ASPCA.

The contest entry period runs Feb. 15-23. The top 10 finalists will be announced on March 6, and fans will have until March 14 to cast their votes.

The commercial featuring the winning pet will air in March, and the winner will take home a cash prize of $5,000. Another $5,000 will be donated to the animal shelter of the winner’s choice.

Participants must be residents of the United States and must be at least 18 years old. If selected as a top 10 finalist, you’ll be required to upload a video submission to Cadbury.

To enter, visit cadburytryouts.com to upload a photo of your pet wearing the iconic Cadbury Bunny ears and complete the contest entry form.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students gather on the campus of Michigan State University after a shelter in place order was...
Police seek motive of gunman who killed 3 at Michigan State
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Gov. Whitmer statement on MSU shooting
The report says the girl was seated in front of a 39-year-old man on the snowmobile when the...
8-year-old girl killed in snowmobile crash, officials say
UP200 Logo
UP200, Midnight Run, and Jack Pine 30 canceled due to weather
In part one of this two-part series, TV6's Ben Kouchnerkavich breaks down a report from the...
State report: ‘deficient’ practices at Mission Point in Ishpeming created likelihood for patient’s death in December

Latest News

FILE - A jury heard testimony about the Proud Boys leader's private communications with a...
Messages: Officer often fed information to Proud Boys leader
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks after being sworn in for his second term during an...
DeSantis signs expansion of migrant relocation program
Fake invoice scam targets personal info
Double check bills and invoices to prevent fake invoice scams
Double check bills and invoices to prevent fake invoice scams
Mission Point in Ishpeming.
Mission Point director of nursing left through window to avoid talking to staff, state report says