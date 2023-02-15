‘Yooper Paws of Love’ to open first training center

Penny Beeman and her service dog Azul have been providing dog training in the Kingsford area for four years.
Azul, Penny Beeman's service dog, relaxes on the floor
Azul, Penny Beeman's service dog, relaxes on the floor(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - Penny Beeman and her service dog Azul have been providing dog training in the Kingsford area for four years. Starting Monday, they have a space to call their own.

“We have been doing our training in local parks or pet-friendly businesses,” Beeman said. “I go meet clients one-on-one in their homes, I still can do that, but it is nice to have one building where we can do everything under one roof.”

Beeman said without the new training center, the business would not be able to grow. She works with between 10 to 20 individual clients at a time and offers six-week classes.

“We base all of our training on positive reinforcement methods,” Beeman said. “We use games to teach dogs concepts that we want them to do. This is versus using blanket commands just because we said to do so.”

Beeman uses hand signals and body movement with Azul, which tells him what to do.

“Dogs learn much quicker and faster with body language and the emotions that we convey,” Beeman said. “If I have a fearful dog that I am working with, the best way I can help that dog is to help them feel safe by presenting a calm and confident, we can do this together attitude.”

Beeman has autoimmune diseases that can give her severe migraines. She said Azul is able to help her during the bad days.

“Azul’s ability to tell me when it’s hitting and let me take medicine early on can make a difference of whether I can be productive that day, or if I spend the day totally in bed,” Beeman said.

The training center will open its doors starting Monday. It is located on Hooper Street in Kingsford next to Denim Heart.

Private sessions start at $50, and six-week classes can be reserved for $200.

More information about the classes can be found here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students gather on the campus of Michigan State University after a shelter in place order was...
Police seek motive of gunman who killed 3 at Michigan State
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Gov. Whitmer statement on MSU shooting
The report says the girl was seated in front of a 39-year-old man on the snowmobile when the...
8-year-old girl killed in snowmobile crash, officials say
UP200 Logo
UP200, Midnight Run, and Jack Pine 30 canceled due to weather
In part one of this two-part series, TV6's Ben Kouchnerkavich breaks down a report from the...
State report: ‘deficient’ practices at Mission Point in Ishpeming created likelihood for patient’s death in December

Latest News

Rep. Markkanen urges DNR to use UP wolves to re-establish population in the Lower Peninsula
Cold north wind, Great Plains systems combine to produce several snowy rounds towards an icy,...
Bitter winter return with flash freeze, blustery north winds plus snowy rounds through Friday
Trails need to be groomed before the race starts Saturday
Organizers ready trails for upcoming Polar Roll race
First Presbyterian Church partners with Superior Connections
Marquette shelter program offers assistance and raises money