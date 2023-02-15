‘Yooper Paws of Love’ to open first training center

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - Penny Beeman and her service dog Azul have been providing dog training in the Kingsford area for four years. Starting Monday, they have a space to call their own.

“We have been doing our training in local parks or pet-friendly businesses,” Beeman said. “I go meet clients one-on-one in their homes, I still can do that, but it is nice to have one building where we can do everything under one roof.”

Beeman said without the new training center, the business would not be able to grow. She works with between 10 to 20 individual clients at a time and offers six-week classes.

“We base all of our training on positive reinforcement methods,” Beeman said. “We use games to teach dogs concepts that we want them to do. This is versus using blanket commands just because we said to do so.”

Beeman uses hand signals and body movement with Azul, which tells him what to do.

“Dogs learn much quicker and faster with body language and the emotions that we convey,” Beeman said. “If I have a fearful dog that I am working with, the best way I can help that dog is to help them feel safe by presenting a calm and confident, we can do this together attitude.”

Beeman has autoimmune diseases that can give her severe migraines. She said Azul is able to help her during the bad days.

“Azul’s ability to tell me when it’s hitting and let me take medicine early on can make a difference of whether I can be productive that day, or if I spend the day totally in bed,” Beeman said.

The training center will open its doors starting Monday. It is located on Hooper Street in Kingsford next to Denim Heart.

Private sessions start at $50, and six-week classes can be reserved for $200.

More information about the classes can be found here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.