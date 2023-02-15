The UPside - Feb. 13, 2023

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - If you’ve donated blood in Munising over the last 25 years, you’ve likely encountered Michelle and Larry Hach. Michelle and Larry both served as Blood Drive Coordinators in Munising.

Michelle had already worked with blood donations downstate, and after the couple moved to Munising, she got involved in 1995. Larry took on the role 2008 after retiring from the Parks Service, and just stepped down from the position in December. They were responsible for promoting the blood drive, calling potential donors, putting up flyers, and helping to keep order at the drive. The couple would typically would run four to five drives per year.

Larry and Michelle were inducted in the Fresnius Kabi Donator Hall of Fame in 2022, an organization that recognizes donators and coordinators from across the nation. Setting up these blood drives helped to give the gift of life to so many over the years, and that is why Michelle and Larry Hach are this week’s UPsider, for making a difference to the people of Upper Michigan

TV6 is looking for nominees in your community, to be featured in our weekly upside report. If you would like to nominate an individual or group to be featured on the upside, email your nominee information to theupside@wluctv6.com

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.