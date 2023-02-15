University of Michigan athletes honor Spartans with helmet decals

(University of Michigan Athletics)
By WILX News 10
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 1:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - University of Michigan athletes will wear Spartan decals in support of MSU students following the shooting Monday.

The post on social media said “some of our Michigan teams will wear special helmet decals to honor the victims at Michigan State.”

