‘Ted Lasso’ to return in March for season 3

"Ted Lasso" stars Jason Sudeikis as an American coach of a British soccer team.
"Ted Lasso" stars Jason Sudeikis as an American coach of a British soccer team.(Apple TV)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 11:08 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Ted Lasso is back, if you can “believe” it.

Apple debuted a teaser for season three, announcing new episodes will return beginning Wednesday, March 15.

“Ted Lasso” stars Jason Sudeikis as an American coach of a British soccer team.

The critically-acclaimed series has won multiple awards, including an Emmy for outstanding comedy series.

Sudeikis also earned an outstanding lead actor Emmy for his titular role.

This is the first Apple TV+ show launching mid-week.

New episodes will drop weekly on the streaming service.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of James Bake, courtesy of Lauren Bake
Body of missing ice climber recovered
Shooting at MSU on Monday night.
Police: 3 confirmed dead in MSU shooting
Michigan as seen from above.
UPDATE: US ‘decommissions’ object over Lake Huron, congressman says
Students gather on the campus of Michigan State University after a shelter in place order was...
Police seek motive of gunman who killed 3 at Michigan State
Rihanna durante su presentación en el espectáculo de medio tiempo del Super Bowl 57 de la NFL...
Pregnant Rihanna soars in Super Bowl halftime performance

Latest News

Police said a man walked up to the Girl Scout cookie stand outside of a store in Rockville on...
Police: Man stole cash from Girl Scout cookie stand
Police said a male walked up to the Girl Scout cookie stand outside of a store in Rockville on...
Cash stolen from Girl Scout cookie stand
Authorities in Virginia said the bodies of two missing black labs were found on the side of the...
Sheriff ‘appalled’ after 2 stolen dogs found dead on side of road
One person was killed and eight people were injured as the U-Haul truck veered onto sidewalks...
U-Haul driver blames ‘invisible object’ for deadly rampage