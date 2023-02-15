Swick Home Services shares home maintenance checklist for winter/early spring

Preventative measures can save you time, money, energy, and stress
Mike Hillier of Swick Home Services on the TV6 Morning News.
Mike Hillier of Swick Home Services on the TV6 Morning News.
By Tia Trudgeon
Feb. 15, 2023
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Swick Home Services wants to keep your house running efficiently and safely through the rest of winter.

During this season, Swick conducts many services pertaining to burst pipes and other preventable plumbing problems.

By taking precautions, you can save money by saving energy in your home and avoid the stress of a major overhaul.

Swick Service Technician Mike Hillier shares a checklist for homeowners with TV6′s Tia Trudgeon.

Swick Home Services Technician Mike Hillier talks about home maintenance and keeping your home running efficiently during winter and early spring.
How to keep your home running safely and efficiently in winter and spring.

Swick service technicians are on call 24/7.

You can schedule a consultation or service with a technician by calling Swick at (906) 228-3400 or by going online at www.quickcallswick.com.

