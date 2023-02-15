Swick Home Services shares home maintenance checklist for winter/early spring
Preventative measures can save you time, money, energy, and stress
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Swick Home Services wants to keep your house running efficiently and safely through the rest of winter.
During this season, Swick conducts many services pertaining to burst pipes and other preventable plumbing problems.
By taking precautions, you can save money by saving energy in your home and avoid the stress of a major overhaul.
Swick Service Technician Mike Hillier shares a checklist for homeowners with TV6′s Tia Trudgeon.
Swick service technicians are on call 24/7.
You can schedule a consultation or service with a technician by calling Swick at (906) 228-3400 or by going online at www.quickcallswick.com.
