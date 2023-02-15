State report: ‘deficient’ practices at Mission Point in Ishpeming created likelihood for patient’s death in December

By Ben Kouchnerkavich
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 9:21 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A 179-page report from the state of Michigan is shedding light on abuse and neglect at the Mission Point Nursing & Physical Rehabilitation Center of Ishpeming.

The report said insufficient practices led to the potential for abuse and neglect for all 48 residents of the facility. It also looked at allegations of abuse and neglect for 17 residents and found the facility failed to report eight of them.

The state said the practices at Mission Point led to the of death of one resident, referred to as Resident #12.

Resident #12 was found on December 14, 2022, with his upper body on his bed and his other half on the floor after an unwitnessed fall.

He was found without a pulse or respirations.

The resident was a “full code,” meaning they required any means necessary to be resuscitated.

The resident was found around 2:30 a.m.

A staff member referred to as CNA “G” left to bring another CNA home just before Resident #12 was found.

CNA “G” came back around 2:45 a.m. to find another CNA and RN pronouncing the resident dead and cleaning up his bowel movement.

However, they weren’t performing CPR yet and later said they didn’t know the resident was a “full code.”

CNA “G” told them this and contacted Emergency Medical Services at 2:52 a.m.

They got there around 3 a.m.

On January 9, the state interviewed a paramedic who responded on December 14.

“There were three staff in there and they were doing compressions on the bed,” the paramedic said. “You are not supposed to do them on a soft surface. They were doing compressions only. There was no BVM (Bag-Valve-Mask) until we took ours out. We put him on the floor... He was ashen gray. I was caught off guard when they told me what time they had found him. They said 2:30 a.m., and now it is 3:00 a.m., and I remember saying, ‘What took so long to call?’”

The director of nursing and nursing home administrator were not contacted on that night’s shift.

The DON and NHA said in a January 5 interview that there was no incident report or written investigation summary about Resident #12′s unwitnessed fall and unusual death occurrence.

The state reviewed five staff members at Mission Point in Ishpeming and found two lacked training for compliance and ethics.

The state also looked into three CNA’s and found two didn’t have 12 hours of annual training.

You can read the report in its entirety here.

In October, TV6 looked into additional reports of abuse and neglect at the Mission Point location in Hancock.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of James Bake, courtesy of Lauren Bake
Body of missing ice climber recovered
Shooting at MSU on Monday night.
Police: 3 confirmed dead in MSU shooting
Michigan as seen from above.
UPDATE: US ‘decommissions’ object over Lake Huron, congressman says
Students gather on the campus of Michigan State University after a shelter in place order was...
Police seek motive of gunman who killed 3 at Michigan State
Rihanna durante su presentación en el espectáculo de medio tiempo del Super Bowl 57 de la NFL...
Pregnant Rihanna soars in Super Bowl halftime performance

Latest News

The Delta County Board of Commissioners appoints controller Ashleigh Young as the interim...
Delta County Board of Commissioners appoints interim administrator in special meeting
The Mather Playground in Munising will finally be receiving an upgrade. A fundraising effort...
Mather Playground reaches financial goal
In part one of this two-part series, TV6's Ben Kouchnerkavich breaks down a report from the...
Mission Point Abuse and Neglect Investigation
Spring break is typically a time of the year when college and high school students and families...
UP airport, travel agency weigh in on last minute spring break plans