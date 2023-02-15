State report: ‘deficient’ practices at Mission Point in Ishpeming created likelihood for patient’s death in December

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A 179-page report from the state of Michigan is shedding light on abuse and neglect at the Mission Point Nursing & Physical Rehabilitation Center of Ishpeming.

The report said insufficient practices led to the potential for abuse and neglect for all 48 residents of the facility. It also looked at allegations of abuse and neglect for 17 residents and found the facility failed to report eight of them.

The state said the practices at Mission Point led to the of death of one resident, referred to as Resident #12.

Resident #12 was found on December 14, 2022, with his upper body on his bed and his other half on the floor after an unwitnessed fall.

He was found without a pulse or respirations.

The resident was a “full code,” meaning they required any means necessary to be resuscitated.

The resident was found around 2:30 a.m.

A staff member referred to as CNA “G” left to bring another CNA home just before Resident #12 was found.

CNA “G” came back around 2:45 a.m. to find another CNA and RN pronouncing the resident dead and cleaning up his bowel movement.

However, they weren’t performing CPR yet and later said they didn’t know the resident was a “full code.”

CNA “G” told them this and contacted Emergency Medical Services at 2:52 a.m.

They got there around 3 a.m.

On January 9, the state interviewed a paramedic who responded on December 14.

“There were three staff in there and they were doing compressions on the bed,” the paramedic said. “You are not supposed to do them on a soft surface. They were doing compressions only. There was no BVM (Bag-Valve-Mask) until we took ours out. We put him on the floor... He was ashen gray. I was caught off guard when they told me what time they had found him. They said 2:30 a.m., and now it is 3:00 a.m., and I remember saying, ‘What took so long to call?’”

The director of nursing and nursing home administrator were not contacted on that night’s shift.

The DON and NHA said in a January 5 interview that there was no incident report or written investigation summary about Resident #12′s unwitnessed fall and unusual death occurrence.

The state reviewed five staff members at Mission Point in Ishpeming and found two lacked training for compliance and ethics.

The state also looked into three CNA’s and found two didn’t have 12 hours of annual training.

You can read the report in its entirety here.

In October, TV6 looked into additional reports of abuse and neglect at the Mission Point location in Hancock.

