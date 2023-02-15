SLIPPERY ROADS: From rain to snow & cold with a front

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 6:50 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
An area of low pressure is slowly lifting through the area this morning with rain showers. Plan on wet surfaces early on. Then a separate cold front quickly moves in out of the west. This will allow rain to transition to now starting in the west by mid-morning. It will also bring colder air allowing temperatures to decrease during the day. From this quick-moving front and cold air surfaces will quickly freeze causing icy roads and surfaces. Drive with caution today! Winds will become blustery with gusts around 35mph. The colder air sticks around through Friday!

Alerts> https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/alerts/

Today: Morning rain showers followed by lake-effect snow. Otherwise, a blustery and colder day

>Highs: Upper 30s (temps decrease during the day to the teens and 20s)

Thursday: Lingering snow showers in the north and cold

>Highs: Upper teens west, low 20s east

Friday: Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers in the north

>Highs: Low 20s

Saturday: Isolated flurries north and milder

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and mild. Then, snow during the evening

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Monday: Light widespread snow showers with temperatures decreasing during the day

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Tuesday: Light-scattered snow showers

>Highs: Low 20s

