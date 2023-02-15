Organizers ready trails for upcoming Polar Roll race

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A winter bike racing event is making final preparations that kick off this Saturday.

The Polar Roll is only three days away and organizers will be grooming trails ahead of the race. Currently over four hundred people have signed up for the race this year. The Director of 906 Adventure Team Todd Poquette said the recent rain and cold air will make for a firm but fun experience for participants.

“The weather trend leading up actually to today and then through tonight has been advantageous for us. It’s firming up the trail, it’s created a really good base underneath. So they’re going to have a really fast firm surface to ride out on Saturday,” Poquette said.

The Polar Roll kicks off in Ishpeming at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday.

