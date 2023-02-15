Northern Michigan University hosts job fair

Students networked with employers to learn about summer careers and internships.
By Terese Ledy
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 6:34 PM EST
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University (NMU) hosted a job fair.

On Wednesday, students and employers gathered at the Northern Center Ballroom to learn about and offer summer careers and internships.

The employers were able to get involved through the NMU Handshake page. Handshake is a web system for current students and alumni to find work and for employers to try to find employees.

Katie Korpi, NMU’s director of career services, said the college hoping the students can find some great opportunities.

“We’ve got about 82 different employers here to recruit students for internships, part-time jobs, temporary opportunities across the board,” Korpi said. “We’re so excited. They’re a fun group and they’re bringing some really interesting perspectives to the students today.”

You can view the NMU Handshake page here.

