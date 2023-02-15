Mission Point director of nursing left through window to avoid talking to staff, state report says

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - In a state of Michigan report, concerns were revealed about the Mission Point Nursing & Physical Rehabilitation Center of Ishpeming. These involved multiple residents left in soiled briefs and a lack of consistent showers.

One resident was saturated with urine down to his shoes, with his skin caked in stool.

Another resident said they asked a CNA to change their briefs. The CNA responded by swearing at them and throwing their briefs across the room.

A core problem at Mission Point, according to multiple staff members and residents, is inadequate nurse staffing.

In a January 5 interview, a staff member said the staffing situation was the worst it had been in their 10 years working at Mission Point.

The state report said 25 Mission Point residents need two-person assistance, but only four aides are scheduled per shift. When presented with this information, the nursing home administrator said, “Oh, my.”

On January 4th, all residents of the 200 and 300 halls were left without a nurse for four hours, causing seven residents not to get their medications, including insulin.

Four staff members said the director of nursing had a tendency to sneak out the window when leaving, with two of those staff members saying this was so she could avoid staff stopping her in the hallway to talk to her.

In a January 11 interview, a regional clinical director was surprised when she was shown how much the DON worked from home.

While working from home, the state report found the DON fraudulently logged that she had observed skin sweeps for 24 residents.

The DON admitted to interviewers that this was fraudulent activity.

Another finding from the report showed a resident known as Resident #4 loaned a combined $190 to a CNA and an NA that was not paid back.

Law enforcement got involved and Resident #4 was reimbursed by the administrator and both employees were fired.

After law enforcement investigated, the facility was made aware that the NA was charged with a felony for possession of a controlled substance while employed by Mission Point.

Mission Point employees are required by their consent and disclosure agreement to let their employer know if they have a felony.

The CNA who got money from Resident #4 had also been charged with a misdemeanor for third degree retail fraud.

Both employees were charged with one count of misappropriation of Resident #4′s property and are barred from working in any federal or state nursing facility.

According to the report, Mission Point had also developed a history of unpaid bills.

A staff member referred to as #C6 said they were met at the facility’s door by an electric utility vendor, who was holding a sign saying “Notice.”

Staff #C6 said the vendor told them, “I have got the shut-off notice.”

The NHA confirmed the center’s television service was shut off from September 5 to September 9, 2022, due to unpaid bills.

A staff member referred to as #C18 said there was also a shut-off notice from the facility’s natural gas supplier.

Staff reported the facility ran out of depends and incontinence wipes multiple times, with staff saying they had to run to the store and pay out of pocket to get them. Staff also reported having to pay out of pocket for gas for a company vehicle due to the company credit card being maxed out.

The report said a local hardware store, pharmacy, mechanical repair vendor, plumbing vendor and plowing company all could no longer be utilized by Mission Point because of non-payment issues.

According to the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs, the state Bureau of Survey and Certification issued an “immediate jeopardy” for Mission Point after a resident referred to as Resident #12 was found with no pulse or respirations.

You can read more about the death of that resident from TV6′s previous report here.

An “immediate jeopardy” means immediate corrective action is necessary.

On January 10, the state said Mission Point came up with an “acceptable abatement plan” to prevent an incident like the death of Resident #12 from happening again.

The licensed nurse involved was suspended pending investigation.

The NHA and DON got counseling from the regional director of operations to make sure appropriate personnel are notified about “adverse events.”

Mission Point’s plan says all clinical staff were educated on the CPR policy, proper use of emergency equipment and the location of code status for each resident.

TV6 left multiple emails with Mission Point’s corporate communications team but didn’t hear back.

You can read the state’s 179-page report in its entirety here.

In October, TV6 looked into additional reports of abuse and neglect at the Mission Point location in Hancock.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.