Marquette shelter program offers assistance and raises money

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A growing homeless shelter program in Marquette is offering help to those who need it and it’s alleviating other area shelters.

First Presbyterian Church on Front St. in Marquette is one of three churches that partner with Superior Connections. The shelter generally switches between the LoveMarq and Messiah Lutheran Churches every ten days. Shelter Manager Dennis Vanlerberghe Jr. said Superior Connections is currently only offering essential services to people.

“Our day-to-day is we provide a place for our guests to have a hot meal and to have a warm place to sleep. That’s about all at this time that we’re we are able to offer them,” Vanlerberghe Jr. said.

The organization is already planning fundraising events for the month of February. Board President Kim Frost said this fundraiser is focused on clothing and hygiene.

“Loads of Love came out of the idea of asking people to donate laundry loads. We’re asking for laundry bags, laundry soap, rolls of quarters to help pay for the laundromat,” Frost said.

Frost said the money raised will also go towards free showers for clients at NMU’s Peif. Frost said the shelter isn’t just about helping people in the moment. It strives to create long-term solutions for them. Superior Connections Executive Director Ryan Redmond said it focuses on housing.

“People do not have a place to stay at night and the solution is housing. Superior Connections is also working towards permanent supportive housing which will help find appropriate housing for these individuals and alleviate a lot of the pressure off these shelters,” Redmond said.

You can donate to Superior Connection’s Emergency Shelter GoFundMe here. If not money you can sign up to donate meals to the shelter here.

