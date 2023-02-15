“Lake Effect” to premiere in Marquette this weekend

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. filmmaker will premiere his film in Marquette this weekend.

“Lake Effect” is a Michigan ski film that highlights the joys of backyard adventure and the shifting perspective of Mike King. In 2020 when Covid-19 encouraged lockdowns and travel restrictions, King was unable to seek adventure on the mountaintops of the west. Over the course of filming “Lake Effect,” King realized you don’t need to travel far to have an epic adventure.

King says making the film was an experience he’ll never forget.

“The experience was incredible,” said King. “The people, the places we got to go. It was really a magical couple of years and I’m excited for more.”

“Lake Effect” will premiere at the Kaufman Auditorium this Saturday, Feb. 18. At 7 p.m. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and tickets are $16 and available here.

