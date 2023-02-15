“Lake Effect” to premiere in Marquette this weekend

"Lake Effect" will premiere in Marquette Saturday, Feb. 18.
"Lake Effect" will premiere in Marquette Saturday, Feb. 18.(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 3:06 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. filmmaker will premiere his film in Marquette this weekend.

“Lake Effect” is a Michigan ski film that highlights the joys of backyard adventure and the shifting perspective of Mike King. In 2020 when Covid-19 encouraged lockdowns and travel restrictions, King was unable to seek adventure on the mountaintops of the west. Over the course of filming “Lake Effect,” King realized you don’t need to travel far to have an epic adventure.

King says making the film was an experience he’ll never forget.

“The experience was incredible,” said King. “The people, the places we got to go. It was really a magical couple of years and I’m excited for more.”

“Lake Effect” will premiere at the Kaufman Auditorium this Saturday, Feb. 18. At 7 p.m. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and tickets are $16 and available here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students gather on the campus of Michigan State University after a shelter in place order was...
Police seek motive of gunman who killed 3 at Michigan State
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Gov. Whitmer statement on MSU shooting
The report says the girl was seated in front of a 39-year-old man on the snowmobile when the...
8-year-old girl killed in snowmobile crash, officials say
Michigan as seen from above.
UPDATE: US ‘decommissions’ object over Lake Huron, congressman says
Arielle Anderson, Alexandria Verner, and Brian Fraser
3 students killed in MSU shooting identified

Latest News

Marquette City Hall
Hang your art in City Hall’s Spring Community Art Exhibit
After starting as a food truck in 2020, a pair of Marquette-area entrepreneurs are moving their...
Fish Express goes Brick and Mortar
Michigan mom wins national Working Parent Scholarship
University of Michigan athletes honor Spartans with helmet decals