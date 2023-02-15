Innovate Marquette SmartZone to host annual Women in Entrepreneurship event

(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 1:04 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - - Innovate Marquette SmartZone has announced their Women in Entrepreneurship event will take place Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at the Northern Center on the campus of Northern Michigan University.

According to a press release from the SmartZone, Women in Entrepreneurship is an annual event created to inspire, empower, and celebrate women in entrepreneurship and technology.

The evening features an impressive lineup of women entrepreneurs, tech experts, and business professionals who will discuss the challenges they face by being a woman in entrepreneurship, ways they have overcome these challenges, and how they have paved the way for other women in the community.

The event will kick off at 5:00 p.m. ET providing an opportunity for attendees to network before the program begins at 6:00 p.m. ET. This year’s event will feature a cash flow presentation and a panel discussion. Attendees will be invited to ask questions during a live Q&A.

The event is free and open to the public. Registration is required and space is limited. To RSVP for the event, click here. Stay tuned for details to follow introducing our guest panelists and speakers.

Women in Entrepreneurship is proudly sponsored by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC), the City of Marquette, and Siren.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students gather on the campus of Michigan State University after a shelter in place order was...
Police seek motive of gunman who killed 3 at Michigan State
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Gov. Whitmer statement on MSU shooting
The report says the girl was seated in front of a 39-year-old man on the snowmobile when the...
8-year-old girl killed in snowmobile crash, officials say
Michigan as seen from above.
UPDATE: US ‘decommissions’ object over Lake Huron, congressman says
Arielle Anderson, Alexandria Verner, and Brian Fraser
3 students killed in MSU shooting identified

Latest News

In part one of this two-part series, TV6's Ben Kouchnerkavich breaks down a report from the...
State report: ‘deficient’ practices at Mission Point in Ishpeming created likelihood for patient’s death in December
UP200 Logo
UP 200, Midnight Run, and Jack Pine 30 canceled due to weather
Dead River Coffee Roasters
Dead River Coffee Roasters to host Half Brewed: an evening of connection and storytelling
City of Marquette seal with foggy backdrop.
City of Marquette to hold Community Master Open House Wednesday