Innovate Marquette SmartZone to host annual Women in Entrepreneurship event

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - - Innovate Marquette SmartZone has announced their Women in Entrepreneurship event will take place Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at the Northern Center on the campus of Northern Michigan University.

According to a press release from the SmartZone, Women in Entrepreneurship is an annual event created to inspire, empower, and celebrate women in entrepreneurship and technology.

The evening features an impressive lineup of women entrepreneurs, tech experts, and business professionals who will discuss the challenges they face by being a woman in entrepreneurship, ways they have overcome these challenges, and how they have paved the way for other women in the community.

The event will kick off at 5:00 p.m. ET providing an opportunity for attendees to network before the program begins at 6:00 p.m. ET. This year’s event will feature a cash flow presentation and a panel discussion. Attendees will be invited to ask questions during a live Q&A.

The event is free and open to the public. Registration is required and space is limited. To RSVP for the event, click here. Stay tuned for details to follow introducing our guest panelists and speakers.

Women in Entrepreneurship is proudly sponsored by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC), the City of Marquette, and Siren.

