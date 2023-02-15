Huron Mountain Club distributes $63,454 to local nonprofits

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette’s Peter White Public Library is one of nine organizations sharing $63,454 in grant funding from the Huron Mountain Club Endowment Fund. The Community Foundation Of Marquette County distributed the money on behalf of the club.

CEO of the Community Foundation Of Marquette County Zosia Eppensteiner said organizations like Bay Cliff Health Camp, Powell Township Schools, Powell Township Fire and EMT Services, Yellow Dog Watershed and Area 36 Special Olympics are also receiving funding. Eppensteiner added there are even more.

“Also, Trillium House that serves the greater Marquette County community, Peter White Public Library,” Eppensteiner said. “And there was also a one-time donation that was designated in this past year for the Playground for All Project.”

Eppensteiner said the library is an excellent example of what this grant wants to support.

“Not only provides us with, obviously, public library, but its youth services, its art,” Eppensteiner said. “It’s all these wonderful things that we are so accustomed to that wouldn’t be happening for our community if it wasn’t for this kind of support.”

Peter White Public Library Director Andrea Ingmire said the grant helps local artists through the library’s galleries.

“Having a couple of galleries that are available to artists, who have enough work to exhibit locally, and there are no fees associated with having an exhibit here at the library,” Ingmire said. “It’s a really nice resource for the community.”

Ingmire said the money will go toward elevating both galleries in the library.

“This year, we are working with City of Marquette Arts and Culture Office to promote both galleries, the Deo Gallery and the Huron Mountain Gallery at the same time,” Ingmire said.

Ingmire also said she appreciates the support the Huron Mountain Club has shown over the years.

