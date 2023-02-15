Hang your art in City Hall’s Spring Community Art Exhibit

Marquette City Hall
Marquette City Hall(sfda)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 3:04 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Marquette Office of Arts and Culture is inviting people to submit their art to be hung in City Hall.

Anyone of any age can submit any 2D art piece that is inspired by the subtle changes of spring in the U.P. and the beauty that comes with the changing of seasons. Artwork will be installed in City Hall through the end of May. Artwork will be accepted until Friday, March 17. Folks can drop off submissions at the Marquette Arts and Culture Center in the lower level of the Peter White Public Library during normal business hours.

Organizers say the exhibit is for artists of all skill levels.

“It’s really a fun way to get involved with your community,” said Amelia Pruiett, City of Marquette Office of Arts and Culture marketing coordinator. “Whether you are a confident artist and consider yourself a professional, or if it’s just a fun thing to do with the family, all of these different opportunities are great ways to engage.”

All submissions must be original, appropriate for all ages, and ready to hang on a cable and hook system. There is also a host of other opportunities to show off your art in Marquette here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students gather on the campus of Michigan State University after a shelter in place order was...
Police seek motive of gunman who killed 3 at Michigan State
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Gov. Whitmer statement on MSU shooting
The report says the girl was seated in front of a 39-year-old man on the snowmobile when the...
8-year-old girl killed in snowmobile crash, officials say
Michigan as seen from above.
UPDATE: US ‘decommissions’ object over Lake Huron, congressman says
Arielle Anderson, Alexandria Verner, and Brian Fraser
3 students killed in MSU shooting identified

Latest News

"Lake Effect" will premiere in Marquette Saturday, Feb. 18.
“Lake Effect” to premiere in Marquette this weekend
After starting as a food truck in 2020, a pair of Marquette-area entrepreneurs are moving their...
Fish Express goes Brick and Mortar
Michigan mom wins national Working Parent Scholarship
University of Michigan athletes honor Spartans with helmet decals