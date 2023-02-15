Hang your art in City Hall’s Spring Community Art Exhibit

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Marquette Office of Arts and Culture is inviting people to submit their art to be hung in City Hall.

Anyone of any age can submit any 2D art piece that is inspired by the subtle changes of spring in the U.P. and the beauty that comes with the changing of seasons. Artwork will be installed in City Hall through the end of May. Artwork will be accepted until Friday, March 17. Folks can drop off submissions at the Marquette Arts and Culture Center in the lower level of the Peter White Public Library during normal business hours.

Organizers say the exhibit is for artists of all skill levels.

“It’s really a fun way to get involved with your community,” said Amelia Pruiett, City of Marquette Office of Arts and Culture marketing coordinator. “Whether you are a confident artist and consider yourself a professional, or if it’s just a fun thing to do with the family, all of these different opportunities are great ways to engage.”

All submissions must be original, appropriate for all ages, and ready to hang on a cable and hook system. There is also a host of other opportunities to show off your art in Marquette here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.