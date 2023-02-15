Fish Express goes Brick and Mortar

After starting as a food truck in 2020, a pair of Marquette-area entrepreneurs are moving their...
After starting as a food truck in 2020, a pair of Marquette-area entrepreneurs are moving their business. Fish Express is moving to a permanent storefront in the newly renovated Third Street Marketplace.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - After starting as a food truck in 2020, a pair of Marquette-area entrepreneurs are moving their business.

Fish Express is moving to a permanent storefront in the newly renovated Third Street Marketplace. Co-owner and chef Kevin Bray says he wants it to be a great place for year-round residents and tourists alike. The owners feel very fortunate to be able to meet so many people and to be able to move their business to a more permanent location.

Fish Express Chef said it was natural that they stay in the same area once they went brick and mortar.

“We had all summer to decide if we wanted to purchase the property,” said Bray. “Over the past three years of just development of this location, it just made sense to move in and grow the business.”

Official opening day is Monday, Feb. 20 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students gather on the campus of Michigan State University after a shelter in place order was...
Police seek motive of gunman who killed 3 at Michigan State
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Gov. Whitmer statement on MSU shooting
The report says the girl was seated in front of a 39-year-old man on the snowmobile when the...
8-year-old girl killed in snowmobile crash, officials say
Michigan as seen from above.
UPDATE: US ‘decommissions’ object over Lake Huron, congressman says
Arielle Anderson, Alexandria Verner, and Brian Fraser
3 students killed in MSU shooting identified

Latest News

Michigan mom wins national Working Parent Scholarship
University of Michigan athletes honor Spartans with helmet decals
Innovate Marquette SmartZone to host annual Women in Entrepreneurship event
In part one of this two-part series, TV6's Ben Kouchnerkavich breaks down a report from the...
State report: ‘deficient’ practices at Mission Point in Ishpeming created likelihood for patient’s death in December