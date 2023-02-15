Fish Express goes Brick and Mortar

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - After starting as a food truck in 2020, a pair of Marquette-area entrepreneurs are moving their business.

Fish Express is moving to a permanent storefront in the newly renovated Third Street Marketplace. Co-owner and chef Kevin Bray says he wants it to be a great place for year-round residents and tourists alike. The owners feel very fortunate to be able to meet so many people and to be able to move their business to a more permanent location.

Fish Express Chef said it was natural that they stay in the same area once they went brick and mortar.

“We had all summer to decide if we wanted to purchase the property,” said Bray. “Over the past three years of just development of this location, it just made sense to move in and grow the business.”

Official opening day is Monday, Feb. 20 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

