Delta County Board of Commissioners appoints interim administrator in special meeting

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Delta County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to approve the appointment of Ashleigh Young, the county controller, as interim county administrator during a special meeting Tuesday evening.

Young replaces Emily DeSalvo, who was fired in a 3-2 vote last week after sharing concerns over the removal of the board’s ethics committee. Young said although she has big shoes to fill, she is ready to step in.

“I see that the public is very saddened with her departure that was motioned by the board last week,” Young said. “I hope I can just pick us all together and keep us going as a county; we have to be together; we have to be united and I hope we can do that.”

Many residents filled into the meeting room to share concerns over the board’s decision to fire DeSalvo, citing a lack of reasoning behind the decision.

“We asked many times, ‘what is going on, why was she fired?’ and the three commissioners that voted to fire her never answered that question,” Escanaba resident Christiana Reynolds said. “They never gave the public a reason for that behavior.”

Delta County Board of Commissioners Chair David Moyle says he stands firm with the board’s decision to fire DeSalvo.

“I had no intention on releasing her at that meeting, but after hearing her 11-minute speech and being called unethical, unprofessional and that I had forgotten my oath of office, I believe she let herself go,” Moyle said.

Moyle says the board will establish a committee to find a permanent replacement for the administrator position. The county board’s next meeting is February 21.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.