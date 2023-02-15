Dead River Coffee Roasters to host Half Brewed: an evening of connection and storytelling

Dead River Coffee Roasters
Dead River Coffee Roasters(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 10:30 AM EST
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. coffee company is giving people a chance to connect with each other.

Dead River Coffee Roasters in Marquette is hosting Half Brewed. It’s an evening of connection and storytelling where Dead River will have a prompt that everyone will discuss. The coffee shop hosted this event last month and plans to continue them every month.

Dead River says the event will be an opportunity to connect with people during the winter.

“In the winter months it’s hard to get together as a community and feel that connection,” said Katie Bell, Dead River Coffee Roasters manager. “We kind of hole up and stay reclusive and to ourselves. We’re trying to get people to come out and be a little vulnerable and share a little bit about themselves.”

Half Brewed will be Thursday, Feb. 16 at 6 p.m. at Dead River Coffee Roasters.

