City of Marquette Hosts Master Plan Open House

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Marquette held an open house for the community Master Plan project.

Prior to this evening, the City of Marquette sent out a survey to get an idea of what issues the public would like to focus on. Due to an unforeseen volume of responses, the idea for this open house was born. Community members young and old came out to have their opinions heard. Citizens were able to put down their thoughts on specific issues with the assurance that they would be heard.

Marquette Community Development Director Dennis Stachewicz says it’s important for everyone to come out to the upcoming open houses.

“Residents, people that own businesses, people that work here, recreate here, whatever it may be, they’re a part of the fabric of the community,” said Stachewicz. “It’s important that they come and participate because we need those ideas from those people. We need to hear them so that we can be a good form of government when we lay that roadmap moving forward.”

To keep updated on the master plan project, see the website here.

