City of Marquette to hold Community Master Open House Wednesday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Wednesday, residents of the city of Marquette are encouraged to give their input on the city’s community master plan.

The Community Master Open House will take place at the Northern Events Center, on the campus of Northern Michigan University, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m.

Some of the topics that will be discussed are sustainable tourism, as well as housing. Updating the master plan helps develop policies and ordinances throughout the city.

To find out more about the open house, or the community master plan

