Bitter winter return with flash freeze, blustery north winds plus snowy rounds through Friday

Cold north wind, Great Plains systems combine to produce several snowy rounds towards an icy, slippery trek to the weekend.
Cold north wind, Great Plains systems combine to produce several snowy rounds towards an icy, slippery trek to the weekend.(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Find NWS alerts in effect HERE.

A persistent northerly wind quickly ushers in colder air late Wednesday, prompting temperatures in Upper Michigan to dip below freezing and reactivating the lake effect snow machine from Lake Superior.

A secondary system from the Southern Plains moves northeastward to bring another round of snow to the U.P. Thursday, with subsequent lake effect snow through early Friday.

High pressure builds late Friday, carrying over milder winter air, sunny breaks and light (minimized snow chances) to the region over the weekend.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with light to moderate lake effect snow showers; patchy blowing snow and icy patches; north winds gusting over 25 mph (around 40 mph east)

>Lows: 0s/10s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered light to moderate snow; blustery

>Highs: 10s/20

Friday: Mostly cloudy early with lake effect snow in the north wind belts; gradual clearing; seasonably cool

>Highs: 20

Saturday: Scattered clouds with a chance of flurries/light snow early; windy but mild

>Highs: 30s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers moving in towards evening; blustery

>Highs: 30s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow in the north wind belts; blustery

>Highs: 20s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow; blustery

>Highs: 20

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with snow north then gradual clearing in the afternoon

>Highs: 20

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

