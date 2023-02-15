Bay College could be home to new Child and Adolescent Health Center

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba’s Bay College could be the site of a new health care clinic, with a special focus.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is providing nearly $2.5 million to 26 schools across the state. This money will be used to create Child and Adolescent Health Centers.

“We have an RFP, a request for proposal, out right now for engineer plans, the architectural design for the clinic so we have some idea of the costs that will be coming in the future,” said Mike Snyder, the health officer at Public Health Delta Menominee Counties.

The health center would be at Bay College, providing care not only for students but also for the community.

“This is the first clinic of its kind that’s been proposed that’s located in a community college and that’s really fulfilling our mission as a community-focused institution. We’re very excited to partner with Public Health,” said Amy Reddinger, the vice president of Arts and Sciences and Diversity, Equity and Belonging at Bay College.

Bay College and Public Health Delta Menominee Counties received $75,000. This will fund the planning process for the health center, which will serve people ages 10 through 21.

“We want to make sure we have community support. We have to secure funding for the construction of the clinic if our planning grant is successful,” said Reddinger.

If the plans are approved, the college will receive a $300,000 grant every year to support the center - which would need to start providing services by Jan. 1, 2024.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.