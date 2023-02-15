Annual load restrictions enacted for majority of Baraga, Houghton, Keweenaw & Ontonagon county roads

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Following the weekend thaw, the Houghton County Road Commission (HCRC) has enacted its annual load restrictions early.

This applies to all county roads in Baraga, Houghton, Keweenaw and Ontonagon counties, with the exclusion of all-season roads.

The restrictions reduce the max legal axle loads to 65% of regular loads for heavy vehicles, such as logging trucks.

This aims to prevent road damage during a thaw.

“The pavement starts moving because there’s liquid underneath it,” said HCRC County Highway Engineer and Manager Kevin Harju. “And you’ll do a lot of damage that won’t show up typically right away, but there’s a lot of fine cracks in the pavement that will deteriorate and erode in a fast fashion.”

Harju says it takes a while for this water to freeze again if it can.

“You can’t just have one night of 20 degrees and have sufficient freezing of the roadbed to allow heavy traffic on it again,” continued Harju. “It takes usually several days of below-freezing temperatures to try and re-freeze that surface, depending on how far the road is thawed out.”

According to Harju, it could cost between $300,000 and $500,000 to repair one mile of road damaged by this.

He also says these restrictions are typically activated in early March and remain until May.

But the thaw has caused the HCRC to enact them early, starting at 6 p.m. this past Monday night.

The restrictions are enforced by county weight masters, who are shared with the neighboring counties for a fee.

“We do employ weight masters that are actively out scaling trucks as they see them,” added Harju. “So if they look overweight, they enforce them to the full extent of the law. A majority of the years, we don’t even issue a single ticket because everyone is abiding by the law.”

However, with a colder forecast scheduled, the HCRC will be weighing the possibility of lifting the restrictions temporarily.

For a map of the Houghton County seasonal/all season road system, click here.

