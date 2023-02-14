Valentine’s Day nail art at Native Nails Salon

Recreate this look from Native Nails Salon at home
Nail art examples at Native Nails Salon.
Nail art examples at Native Nails Salon.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 9:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s Valentine’s Day! Are you date-night ready?

Bold, graphic nails are trending this season. Sarah Garver of Native Nails Salon demonstrates a look you can recreate at home on TV6′s Tia Trudgeon.

Sarah Garver of Natives Nails Salon demonstrates a Valentine's Day nail art on Tia Trudgeon.

All you need for this Valentine’s Day look is three colors of your choice, preferably contrasting colors, and a small nail or paintbrush to create the heart design.

Sarah Garver of Natives Nails Salon demonstrates a Valentine's Day nail art on Tia Trudgeon.

You can book an appointment with Native Nails Salon on Facebook online at www.nativenails.com. The salon also accepts walk-in appointments. Native Nails Salon is located at 209 S. Main Street in Ishpeming.

Sarah Garver does Valentine's Day nails on TV6's Tia Trudgeon.
Valentine's Day Nails at Native Nails Salon
Valentine's Day nail art at Native Nails Salon.
Valentine's Day Nails at Native Nails Salon
