Valentine’s Day nail art at Native Nails Salon
Recreate this look from Native Nails Salon at home
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 9:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s Valentine’s Day! Are you date-night ready?
Bold, graphic nails are trending this season. Sarah Garver of Native Nails Salon demonstrates a look you can recreate at home on TV6′s Tia Trudgeon.
All you need for this Valentine’s Day look is three colors of your choice, preferably contrasting colors, and a small nail or paintbrush to create the heart design.
You can book an appointment with Native Nails Salon on Facebook online at www.nativenails.com. The salon also accepts walk-in appointments. Native Nails Salon is located at 209 S. Main Street in Ishpeming.
