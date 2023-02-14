Valentine's Day nail art at Native Nails Salon.

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s Valentine’s Day! Are you date-night ready?

Bold, graphic nails are trending this season. Sarah Garver of Native Nails Salon demonstrates a look you can recreate at home on TV6′s Tia Trudgeon.

Sarah Garver of Natives Nails Salon demonstrates a Valentine's Day nail art on Tia Trudgeon.

All you need for this Valentine’s Day look is three colors of your choice, preferably contrasting colors, and a small nail or paintbrush to create the heart design.

You can book an appointment with Native Nails Salon on Facebook online at www.nativenails.com. The salon also accepts walk-in appointments. Native Nails Salon is located at 209 S. Main Street in Ishpeming.

